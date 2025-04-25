Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party

NFL legend Adrian Peterson poses for a booking photo after being arrested Friday by the Minnesota State Patrol. Photo by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending a 2025 NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested Peterson at about 5 a.m. local time. He was released about two hours later after posting $4,000 bond. His driving while impaired charge is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said a state trooper stopped Peterson after he was observed driving an Audi Q5 at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone at 3:20 a.m. Friday in Richfield, Minn., just south of downtown.

Peterson provided a breath test, which showed an alcohol concentration of 0.14%. Minnesota's legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

Peterson was booked into Hennepin County Jail and released. His next scheduled court date is May 9 in Minneapolis. An investigation remains open.

Peterson, 40, who ran for 11,747 yards and 96 scores over 10 seasons in Minnesota, is the Vikings' all-time leading rusher. His 14,918 career rushing yards rank fifth in NFL history. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and 2012 NFL MVP retired after the 2021 season.