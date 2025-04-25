NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.
Second-round coverage from Green Bay, Wis., will start at 7 p.m. EDT and air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Thursday's first round, which some 200,000 fans attended on the Lambeau Field campus, was led by former Miami quarterback Cam Ward and featured four trades.
Another 70 selections are on tap Friday, including six compensatory picks -- awarded to teams based on free-agent departures -- to end the third round.
The Cleveland Browns, who traded away the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will pick first in the second round. They also will have the fourth selection and could choose Sanders after not picking a quarterback Thursday.
Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Texas' Quinn Ewers are among the other top quarterbacks still available.
Emmanwori, who rated as the No. 15 player in former scout Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect list, is the top defensive prospect available. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who rated just behind the South Carolina safety, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton are among the other available top defensive players.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, LSU tight end Mason Taylor and Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are among the top offensive players available.
The Houston Texans own five picks on Day 2. The Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers own just one pick apiece.
Coverage for rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
2025 NFL Draft order
Second round
1. Cleveland Browns
2. Houston Texans
3. Tennessee Titans
4. Cleveland Browns
5. Las Vegas Raiders
6. New England Patriots
7. Chicago Bears
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Indianapolis Colts
14. Los Angeles Rams
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Miami Dolphins
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Denver Broncos
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22. Green Bay Packers
23. Los Angeles Chargers
24. Buffalo Bills
25. Carolina Panthers
26. Houston Texans
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Third round
1. New York Giants
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Cleveland Browns
4. Las Vegas Raiders
5. New England Patriots
6. Jacksonville Jaguars
7. New Orleans Saints
8. Chicago Bears
9. New York Jets
10. Carolina Panthers
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. New England Patriots
14. Arizona Cardinals
15. Houston Texans
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Denver Broncos
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Seattle Seahawks
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Cleveland Browns
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
33. Minnesota Vikings
34. Miami Dolphins
35. Houston Texans
36. San Francisco 49ers
37. Atlanta Falcons
38. Detroit Lions