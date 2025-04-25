NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.

Second-round coverage from Green Bay, Wis., will start at 7 p.m. EDT and air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Thursday's first round, which some 200,000 fans attended on the Lambeau Field campus, was led by former Miami quarterback Cam Ward and featured four trades.

Another 70 selections are on tap Friday, including six compensatory picks -- awarded to teams based on free-agent departures -- to end the third round.

The Cleveland Browns, who traded away the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will pick first in the second round. They also will have the fourth selection and could choose Sanders after not picking a quarterback Thursday.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Texas' Quinn Ewers are among the other top quarterbacks still available.

Emmanwori, who rated as the No. 15 player in former scout Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect list, is the top defensive prospect available. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who rated just behind the South Carolina safety, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton are among the other available top defensive players.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, LSU tight end Mason Taylor and Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are among the top offensive players available.

The Houston Texans own five picks on Day 2. The Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers own just one pick apiece.

Coverage for rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

2025 NFL Draft order

Second round

1. Cleveland Browns

2. Houston Texans

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Cleveland Browns

5. Las Vegas Raiders

6. New England Patriots

7. Chicago Bears

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Los Angeles Rams

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Miami Dolphins

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Denver Broncos

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. Green Bay Packers

23. Los Angeles Chargers

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Carolina Panthers

26. Houston Texans

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Third round

1. New York Giants

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Cleveland Browns

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. New England Patriots

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Chicago Bears

9. New York Jets

10. Carolina Panthers

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. New England Patriots

14. Arizona Cardinals

15. Houston Texans

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Denver Broncos

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Seattle Seahawks

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Cleveland Browns

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

33. Minnesota Vikings

34. Miami Dolphins

35. Houston Texans

36. San Francisco 49ers

37. Atlanta Falcons

38. Detroit Lions