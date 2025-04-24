Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal

April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on X.

Lockett confirmed the signing Wednesday night on the social media platform. The Seattle Seahawks released the 10-year veteran in March.

"I'm excited to be a Tennessee Titan," Lockett wrote on X. "I'm super thankful and grateful Let's get it! God you get all the glory!"

Lockett, 32, totaled 600 yards and two scores on 49 catches over 17 appearances last season. The 2015 Pro Bowl selection logged 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 scores over the first 161 appearances of his NFL career. Lockett also found the end zone twice on kick returns, once on a punt return and once as a rusher.

He is set to join a Titans wide receivers room that also features Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson, among others. That crew is expected to catch passes from Cam Ward, the projected No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's 2025 NFL Draft, this coming season.