GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward walked the stage first Thursday in Green Bay, Wis., as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward, who threw the most passing touchdowns in college football last season, is set to serve as a new cornerstone for the Tennessee Titans.
The NFL announced that entry was paused after a maximum-capacity crowd of 125,000 fans swarmed into Titletown and cheered in the shadow of iconic Lambeau Field as Ward's name was announced to start the event.
The Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick, are now on the clock. This article will continue to be updated throughout the night.
The second- and third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage of rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on the same networks.
2025 NFL Draft
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Fans get ready for 2025 NFL Draft