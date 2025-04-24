GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward walked the stage first Thursday in Green Bay, Wis., as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward, who threw the most passing touchdowns in college football last season, is set to serve as a new cornerstone for the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL announced that entry was paused after a maximum-capacity crowd of 125,000 fans swarmed into Titletown and cheered in the shadow of iconic Lambeau Field as Ward's name was announced to start the event.

The Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick, are now on the clock. This article will continue to be updated throughout the night.

The second- and third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage of rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on the same networks.

2025 NFL Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

