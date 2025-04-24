Trending
NFL
April 24, 2025 / 8:16 PM

Titans land quarterback Cam Ward with top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward poses on the red carpet before the first round of 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward poses on the red carpet before the first round of 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward walked the stage first Thursday in Green Bay, Wis., as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward, who threw the most passing touchdowns in college football last season, is set to serve as a new cornerstone for the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL announced that entry was paused after a maximum-capacity crowd of 125,000 fans swarmed into Titletown and cheered in the shadow of iconic Lambeau Field as Ward's name was announced to start the event.

The Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick, are now on the clock. This article will continue to be updated throughout the night.

Related

The second- and third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage of rounds four through seven will start at noon Saturday on the same networks.

2025 NFL Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Fans get ready for 2025 NFL Draft

A Las Vegas Raiders fan arrives to attend the NFL Draft Experience before the start of the first round of 2025 NFL Draft near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on April 24, 2025. The draft runs for three days. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
NFL // 4 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a slew of picks in a major trade with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and select cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 3 hours ago
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade involving five draft picks just hours before the 2025 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday.
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 11 hours ago
Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of football fairytales will reach a crescendo this week in Green Bay, Wis., as elite prospects hear their names called during the annual NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
NFL // 12 hours ago
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, he announced on X.
Chicago Bears' NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67
NFL // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears' NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67
April 23 (UPI) -- Steve "Mongo" McMichael died Wednesday after battling Lou Gehrig's disease since 2021. He was 67. McMichael, a key member of the Bears' Super Bowl XX cham
Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers to be featured in 2025 Hall of Fame Game
NFL // 1 day ago
Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers to be featured in 2025 Hall of Fame Game
April 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter
MIAMI, April 23 (UPI) -- The final version of UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 2025 NFL mock draft features four trades involving a group of the most high-profile prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
NFL // 1 day ago
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
April 23 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves with his sensational inside-out game, pouring in 31 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers tie the first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
April 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are officially "rebuilding" their defense and crave additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters.
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
April 21 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter
NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns complete 5-pick swap before 2025 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears' NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67
Chicago Bears' NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael dies at 67
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
Tennessee Titans to sign WR Tyler Lockett to one-year deal
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler

Follow Us