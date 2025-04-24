Trending
April 24, 2025 / 11:13 PM

N.Y. Giants trade back into first round of 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart

By Alex Butler
Former Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Former Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

GREEN BAY, Wis,, April 24 (UPI) -- The New York Giants completed a trade with the Houston Texans to jump back into the first round and select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

The Giants earlier picked former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall. Hours later, they sent the Texans a second-round pick (No. 34) and third-round pick (No. 99) in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2026 in exchange for the No. 25 selection.

Dart was just the second quarterback chosen within the first 25 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, which started with the Tennessee Titans selecting former Miami star Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.

Dart completed 69.3% of his throws for 4,279 yards, 29 scores and six interceptions last season for the Rebels.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard wee among the top quarterback prospects still available.

