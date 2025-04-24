Jacksonville Jaguars give up NFL Draft haul to select Travis Hunter

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up a slew of picks in a major trade with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and select cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was the first player selected in Green Bay, Wis. The Jaguars didn't waste much time after that pick by the Tennessee Titans, quickly coming to an agreement with the Browns for the first major move of the night.

"I'm just super excited," Hunter said on the NFL Network broadcast. "I get to go back home, but it's also somewhere I wanted to play. I'm so excited they wanted to pick me."

The Jaguars agreed to trade the Browns their first-round pick (No. 5), second-round pick (No. 36), fourth-round pick (No. 126) and a first-round pick in 2026 in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick and a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and sixth-round pick (No. 200) in 2025.

Hunter, the Heisman Trophy award winner, was announced as a wide receiver and cornerback before he took the stage.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, held in the shadow of Lambeau Field, will continue to air throughout Thursday night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and NFL Network.