GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade involving five draft picks just hours before the 2025 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday.

The Texans agreed to trade a fifth-round pick (No. 166) in 2025 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 to the Browns in exchange for two sixth-round picks (Nos. 179 and 216) and a seventh-round pick (No. 255) in 2025 from the Browns.

The Texans now enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 25 overall pick, in addition to another pick in the second round (No. 58). They own two picks in the third round (Nos. 79 and 89), but are not on track to pick again until the sixth round, where they now own two selections (Nos. 179 and 216).

The Texans also hold three seventh-round picks (Nos. 236, 241 and 255).

The Browns, who did not have a fifth-round pick before the trade, now own eight picks, including No. 2 overall. They hold one second-round pick (No. 33) and two third-round picks (Nos. 67 and 94). They also own a fourth-round pick (No. 104), a fifth-round pick (No. 166) and two picks in the sixth round (Nos. 192 and 200).

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. The event will air on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Rounds two and three will be held Friday, while rounds four through seven will be Saturday in Green Bay.

