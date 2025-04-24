Green Bay set to host intriguing 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 24 (UPI) -- Hundreds of football fairytales will reach a crescendo this week in Green Bay, Wis., as elite prospects hear their names called during the annual NFL Draft.

The 2025 edition of the Thursday-through-Sunday event will take place in lots surrounding historic Lambeau Field, Titletown and the Resch Complex.

"This would not be happening without so many entities coming together to make this possible," Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich told reporters this week.

"The city of Green Bay and our community is obviously the smallest NFL city, but we've got the biggest heart and I think a great ability to come together across municipal boundaries, with partnerships across the board to pull together a really incredible event."

All 32 NFL teams currently hold picks in the first round, which will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday, but that could change due to trades.

Draft coverage will air on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The second and third round will be held Friday, while rounds four through seven will take place Saturday.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is widely expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick. Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter also are expected to be early selections.

My final mock draft of 2025 is available here.

A total of 257 players are set to be selected through the seven-round draft. Ward, Hunter and Carter are among 15 prospects who plan to be on-site for the event. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and many NFL legends and current players will announce selections.

Alabama's Tyler Booker, Jihad Campbell and Jalen Milroe, Michigan's Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Matthew Golden, Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Georgia's Malaki Starks and Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart also plan to attend.

Country music star Brady Paisley will perform for fans who attend the free event Saturday in Green Bay. Rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday, but local officials expect about 240,000 fans are expected to swarm into the draft site this week in the NFL's smallest city.

"Lambeau Field is front and center," Packers president Mark Murphy said this week on WBAY 2 Green Bay. "We kinda live here every day and take it for granted, but to football fans across the world, it's a must see.

"The history and tradition of the Packers will be front and center as well."

How to watch

All times EDT

Thursday

First-round coverage at 8 p.m. on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday

Second- and third-round coverage at 7 p.m. on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Saturday

Fourth- through seventh-round coverage at 8 p.m. on ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes