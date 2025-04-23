Trending
NFL
April 23, 2025 / 8:55 AM

NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (C) is projected to land with the Denver Broncos in my final mock draft of 2025. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (C) is projected to land with the Denver Broncos in my final mock draft of 2025. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 23 (UPI) -- The final version of my 2025 NFL mock draft features four trades involving a group of the most high-profile prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Cam Ward remains my projected No. 1 overall pick, with his path to the Tennessee Titans practically paved after the franchise announced that they will not trade that pick. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter should land with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall.

My projected first round features seven edge rushers, six offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four defensive tackles, three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, two quarterbacks and Hunter, who plans to keep playing wide receiver and cornerback at the next level.

These projections are based on my personal evaluations from game film, the NFL scouting combine, pro days and interviews, as well as information from personnel executives and other talent evaluators. Some players have moved up or down in the order, or entirely out of the first round, since my initial mock draft.

Related

The Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the teams I project to make trades in the first round. Several veteran players also could be involved in draft-day transactions, including Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who were both made available by their respective teams.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.

2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

3. Chicago Bears (traded from New York Giants)

Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

OT Will Campbell, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

6. Dallas Cowboys (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

7. New York Jets

OT/OG Armand Membou, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

10. New York Giants (traded from Chicago Bears)

Edge Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

11. San Francisco 49ers

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

12. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Dallas Cowboys)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

13. Denver Broncos (traded from Miami Dolphins)

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

14. Indianapolis Colts

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

15. Atlanta Falcons

Edge Mike Green, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

17. Cincinnati Bengals

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

18. Seattle Seahawks

OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

20. Miami Dolphins (traded from Denver Broncos)

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

22. Los Angeles Chargers

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

24. Minnesota Vikings

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

26. Los Angeles Rams

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

27. Baltimore Ravens

DT Kennth Grant, Michigan

28. Detroit Lions

Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

29. Washington Commanders

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

30. Buffalo Bills

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

31. Kansas City Chiefs

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (traded from Philadelphia Eagles)

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Latest Headlines

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
NFL // 1 hour ago
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
April 23 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves with his sensational inside-out game, pouring in 31 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers tie the first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
April 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are officially "rebuilding" their defense and crave additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters.
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
April 21 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL
NFL // 5 days ago
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL
April 18 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will retire from the NFL, he announced on Instagram.
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are attempting to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday.
Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver
NFL // 1 week ago
Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver
April 15 (UPI) -- Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, says he would be a second-round pick if he played wide receiver.
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
NFL // 1 week ago
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
April 15 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck -- the father of two former NFL quarterbacks -- who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, has died, his family announced. He was 70.
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
NFL // 1 week ago
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
April 14 (UPI) -- Kenny Lacy, the father of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, issued an emotional message for parents, telling them to check on their kids -- the day police said his son died of an apparent suicide.
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 1 week ago
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
NFL // 1 week ago
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
April 11 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with safety Jalen Pitre, sources familiar with the deal told UPI on Friday.

Trending Stories

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Organizers want British Open to return to Trump's Turnberry course
Organizers want British Open to return to Trump's Turnberry course
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Follow Us