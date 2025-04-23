NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter

MIAMI, April 23 (UPI) -- The final version of my 2025 NFL mock draft features four trades involving a group of the most high-profile prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Cam Ward remains my projected No. 1 overall pick, with his path to the Tennessee Titans practically paved after the franchise announced that they will not trade that pick. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter should land with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall.
My projected first round features seven edge rushers, six offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four defensive tackles, three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, two quarterbacks and Hunter, who plans to keep playing wide receiver and cornerback at the next level.
These projections are based on my personal evaluations from game film, the NFL scouting combine, pro days and interviews, as well as information from personnel executives and other talent evaluators. Some players have moved up or down in the order, or entirely out of the first round, since my initial mock draft.
The Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the teams I project to make trades in the first round. Several veteran players also could be involved in draft-day transactions, including Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who were both made available by their respective teams.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns
CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
3. Chicago Bears (traded from New York Giants)
Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
OT Will Campbell, LSU
DT Mason Graham, Michigan
6. Dallas Cowboys (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
OT/OG Armand Membou, Missouri
Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
10. New York Giants (traded from Chicago Bears)
Edge Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
11. San Francisco 49ers
Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
12. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Dallas Cowboys)
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
13. Denver Broncos (traded from Miami Dolphins)
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
14. Indianapolis Colts
G Tyler Booker, Alabama
15. Atlanta Falcons
Edge Mike Green, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
17. Cincinnati Bengals
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
18. Seattle Seahawks
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia
20. Miami Dolphins (traded from Denver Broncos)
DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
22. Los Angeles Chargers
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
24. Minnesota Vikings
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
25. Houston Texans
OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
26. Los Angeles Rams
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
27. Baltimore Ravens
DT Kennth Grant, Michigan
28. Detroit Lions
Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
29. Washington Commanders
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
30. Buffalo Bills
CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
31. Kansas City Chiefs
OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (traded from Philadelphia Eagles)
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado