NFL mock draft 3.0: Broncos trade up for Warren, Bears get Carter

MIAMI, April 23 (UPI) -- The final version of my 2025 NFL mock draft features four trades involving a group of the most high-profile prospects from the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Cam Ward remains my projected No. 1 overall pick, with his path to the Tennessee Titans practically paved after the franchise announced that they will not trade that pick. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter should land with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall.

My projected first round features seven edge rushers, six offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four defensive tackles, three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, two quarterbacks and Hunter, who plans to keep playing wide receiver and cornerback at the next level.

These projections are based on my personal evaluations from game film, the NFL scouting combine, pro days and interviews, as well as information from personnel executives and other talent evaluators. Some players have moved up or down in the order, or entirely out of the first round, since my initial mock draft.

The Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are the teams I project to make trades in the first round. Several veteran players also could be involved in draft-day transactions, including Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who were both made available by their respective teams.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.

2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

1. Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

3. Chicago Bears (traded from New York Giants)

Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

4. New England Patriots

OT Will Campbell, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

6. Dallas Cowboys (traded from Las Vegas Raiders)

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

7. New York Jets

OT/OG Armand Membou, Missouri

8. Carolina Panthers

Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

10. New York Giants (traded from Chicago Bears)

Edge Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

11. San Francisco 49ers

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

12. Las Vegas Raiders (traded from Dallas Cowboys)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

13. Denver Broncos (traded from Miami Dolphins)

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

14. Indianapolis Colts

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

15. Atlanta Falcons

Edge Mike Green, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

17. Cincinnati Bengals

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

18. Seattle Seahawks

OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

20. Miami Dolphins (traded from Denver Broncos)

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

22. Los Angeles Chargers

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers

DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

24. Minnesota Vikings

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

25. Houston Texans

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

26. Los Angeles Rams

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

27. Baltimore Ravens

DT Kennth Grant, Michigan

28. Detroit Lions

Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

29. Washington Commanders

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

30. Buffalo Bills

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

31. Kansas City Chiefs

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (traded from Philadelphia Eagles)

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado