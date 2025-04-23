Trending
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers tie series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (L) reaches out to block Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the second quarter of a first-round playoff game Tuesday in Los Angeles. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
April 23 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves with his sensational inside-out game, pouring in 31 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers tie the first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Doncic also chipped in 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 94-85 Game 2 triumph Tuesday in Los Angeles. Lakers forward LeBron James totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

"It doesn't matter if you lose by 100 or you lose by one, they both hurt," James told reporters. "You can't sleep. So it's about how you stay even keel and how you make the adjustments going into Game 2. ... We took it to heart and held each other accountable."

The Lakers outshot the Timberwolves 45.3% to 38%. Neither team shot well from 3-point range, hitting respective clips of 20.7% and 20% from downtown, but scored 46 points apiece in the paint.

The Lakers out-rebounded the Timberwolves 41-34 and made all 20 of their free throws. They also led by as many as 22 points and only trailed for about three minutes in the first quarter.

"We did the same game plan [as Game 1]," Doncic said. "We didn't really change much. It was just a question of if we were going to more physical or not. I think we showed that."

The Timberwolves scored the first two points of the night and went up again 2:18 into the first quarter. Doncic gave the Lakers their first lead with a 3-pointer about 30 seconds later and they never looked back. They used an 11-1 run to take command as Doncic poured in 16 points in the frame to help the Lakers carry a 34-15 edge into the second quarter.

The Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run in the second, when they outscored the Lakers 28-24, but still trailed 58-43 at halftime. Forward Julius Randle scored 10 points in the frame.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 11 points in the third quarter, but the Lakers still held a 23-22 scoring edge. The Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 20-13 over the final 12 minutes, but never came close to closing the deficit.

Edwards totaled 25 points, six rebounds and two steals, but did not log an assist. Randle logged 27 points in the loss. Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored 16 points. Forward Rui Hachimura scored 11 points in the win.

The Timberwolves (1-1) will host the Lakers (1-1) in Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Minneapolis.

"We've got to stay together," Doncic said. "It's us against the whole arena and it's going to be very tough. I've experienced that and it wasn't easy. We've got to stay together no matter what."

