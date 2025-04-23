Trending
NFL
April 23, 2025 / 3:04 PM

Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers to be featured in 2025 Hall of Fame Game

By Alex Butler
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fane Game will air July 31 on NBC and Peacock. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fane Game will air July 31 on NBC and Peacock. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The first preseason game on the annual football calendar will be held at 8 p.m. EDT July 31 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark and Terry McAulay will work on the NBC and Peacock broadcast.

"This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a news release.

"For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season."

Chargers legend Antonio Gates will join Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe during the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Aug. 2 inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

