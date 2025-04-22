Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft

April 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are officially "rebuilding" their defense and crave additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters.

Tobin made the comments at a news conference Monday in Cincinnati. The Bengals, who had a bottom-10 defense for the last two seasons, hold six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We're certainly open to trading," Tobin said. "We are open to trading down, back, left, right. I don't know what that looks like. Maybe that's staying put. ... We have six picks in this draft, so we would like to have a few more. We will see if we can make that happen."

The Bengals enter the 2025 Draft with limited ammunition, with their six picks currently tied for the fewest in franchise history. They made just six picks one other time (2022) in the last 22 years. The Bengals also aren't known for major draft-day movements, but do have a recent history of transactions involving the second round.

They last traded up for a first-round selection in 1995. They most recently traded out of the first round in 1989. The 2024 NFL Draft marked just the second time since 2017 that the Bengals didn't complete a draft-day trade involving picks.

The Bengals made 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. They made eight picks in 2023. They currently hold the No. 17 overall pick, in addition to picks in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

"We're always open to moving, if it's right for us," Tobin said. "It can be right for us. You don't always get the opportunity. People say 'trade, trade, trade.' Those opportunities aren't always there. Actually, they're not there more than they are there.

"If you are sitting on one guy that you think is a perfect fit for you, a lot of times we opt just to go that route. If you are more open to your board, and you get that opportunity, and the price is right, you do it."

The Bengals, who signed quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to deals eclipsing $550 million in total value in recent years, don't have glaring needs on offense compared to the sieve of their defensive depth chart.

Tobin hinted several times this off-season that new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who was hired to replace Lou Anarumo in January, is working with the front office and head coach Zac Taylor to craft an improved Bengals defense.

It also appears that Golden will have a strong draft-day influence, possibly leading to an impact defensive player landing with the Bengals at No. 17.

"We kept our offense intact and our offense is really good," Tobin said of the Bengals, who led the NFL in passing yards, but ranked 30th in rushing last season. "We kept it intact for the long run and that's a very big positive.

"We are rebuilding on defense, under Al's vision. Al's given us a very clear vision of what he sees and what he would like to have. We think we are in position to get him the piece to execute what he wants to do."

The majority of mock drafts predict that the Bengals will select a defensive player in the first round, with many expecting a defensive tackle or edge rusher at that slot.

While Tobin wont yet show his hand, he said Monday that the Bengals will "focus in on" players with versatility and those with skill sets Golden can best utilize.

"He's a big part of what we're doing up there in the draft room," Tobin said of Golden. "What he says holds a lot of weight with me. It really does because I want this to work. I want his vision to work, and he's got a very clear vision."

Tobin also left the door open for rookies to win starting jobs in 2025-26, but said he doesn't think the team "absorbs a bunch of young rookie starters."

The Bengals continue to have an open dialogue with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who was given permission to seek a trade this off-season. Tobin was noncommittal when asked about the possibility of a Hendrickson trade.

The Bengals have also looked into dealing linebacker Germaine Pratt, who also requested a trade.

Despite lopsided salary allocation, reshuffling of the coaching staff, key player departures and limited draft-day ammo, Tobin believes that the Bengals remain in their Super Bowl winning window.

"A lot of people believe defense wins championships and maybe that's true," Tobin said. "If we get a little better over there, maybe we will."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor also said Monday that his new defensive staff is working well together as part of its rebuilding, including draft preparation.

"Maybe we have our finances dedicated a little heavier on offense because of some of the big-ticket items we have over there, but certainly we want to win a championship, and you got to have a championship-level defense to do that," Taylor said.

"We have a lot of ingredients over there to help us go that direction. You still have the draft to help yourself finalize that. I'm really encouraged by everybody we've got in the building."

Taylor and the Bengals held their first day of their off-season training program on Monday. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday to Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. The annual event will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.