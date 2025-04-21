Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension

April 21 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Jurgens' agent, Ryan Tollner, told ESPN that the deal is worth $68 million and includes $39.4 million in guarantees. Jurgens, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, will be under contract with the Eagles through the 2029 season.

"Staying home, go Birds!" Jurgens wrote Monday on X.

Jurgens, 25, joined the Eagles as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 44 games through his first three seasons, including 16 starts in 2024-25, after taking over for retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

Pro Football Focus gave the 6-foot-3, 303-pound offensive lineman the 10th-best offensive rating among centers who played at least 50% of 1,139 snaps last season. He received the 13th-best run blocking grade.

Jurgens underwent back surgery this off-season, but is expected to be available in time for training camp.