Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL

April 18 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will retire from the NFL, he announced on Instagram.

Ramczyk, who announced the decision Thursday night on the social media platform, spent his eight-year career with the NFC South franchise. He joined the Saints as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 2019 first-team All-Pro selection started 101 games over his seven seasons. He participated in seven postseason games from 2017 through 2020.

"What an incredible journey it's been," Ramczyk wrote on Instagram. "My path to the NFL wasn't a straight line, it wasn't the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself.

"It's funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today, I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a 'welder' to All-Pro in the NFL.

"As I step into retirement, I'm filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me."

Ramczyk thanked his college, the Saints, Saints fans and his wife for their support during NFL tenure. He said he is excited to spend time with his two boys and looks forward to "this next chapter in life."

Ramczyk missed just one start over his first four seasons, while helping to protect All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees. Knee issues then impacted the remainder of his career.

He missed seven games in 2021, but played the entire 2022 season. Ramczyk missed another four games in 2023 and the entire 2024 year because of knee issues.

Trevor Penning, who started all 17 games last season at right tackle for the Saints, is expected to remain in that role in 2025. Penning joined the Saints as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and made 22 starts over the last two seasons.

Taliese Fuaga, the No. 14 overall pick by the Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft, started 17 games last season at left tackle.

Ramczyk signed a five-year, $96 million contract extension with the Saints in 2021. He later restructured that contract, but would count for about $23 million against the Saints' salary cap in 2025 if he filed retirement papers before June 1.

The Saints will have $11 million in dead money in 2025 and receive a $1.2 million cap credit if the retirement is processed after June 1. Ramczyk will account for about $12 million toward the salary cap in 2026, but will be off the books by 2027.