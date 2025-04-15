Trending
NFL
April 15, 2025 / 8:03 AM

Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck won a Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Los Angeles Raiders beat the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in 1984. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck won a Vince Lombardi Trophy when the Los Angeles Raiders beat the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in 1984. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck -- the father of two former NFL quarterbacks -- who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, has died, his family announced. He was 70.

Hasselbeck's oldest son, Matt, said his dad died Monday after going into cardiac arrest.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away [Monday]," Matt wrote on X and Instagram. "We want to thank our parents' neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.

"He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family."

Hasselbeck, a Cincinnati native, spent four years at Colorado. He went on to become a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 1977 NFL Draft. Hasselbeck went on to appear in 86 games for the Patriots. He totaled 99 catches for 1,444 yards and 15 scores during that span. The Patriots traded the tight end to the Raiders in 1983.

Hasselbeck appeared in three games for the Raiders that postseason. He failed to make a catch in the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII appearance, but blocked an extra point in the 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

The nine-year veteran went on to spent his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. He appeared in 123 games during his NFL career. Hasselbeck totaled 107 catches for 1,542 yards and 18 scores.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and sons Matt, a 17-year NFL veteran who spent the majority of his career as a quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, Tim, who was a backup quarterback for several franchises during a seven-year NFL tenure, and Nathanael; and several grandchildren.

"He helped set our feet on solid ground," Matt wrote on social media. "Married to and in love with our mom, Betsy, for 50 years, they built their house on the rock of Jesus Christ. Our dad's prayer journals, in his meticulous handwriting and in a rainbow of pen colors, hold each of our names and needs.

"Many of you who have known our father, have been thoughtfully prayed for in the pages of his journals. There is a 6-foot-7 hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again."

Notable deaths of 2025

Nicky Katt
Left to right, cast members Michael Angarano, Kate Beckinsale, David Gordon Green and Nicky Katt attend the premiere of "Snow Angels" in Los Angeles on February 28, 2008. Katt, best known for his roles in "Boston Public" and "Dazed and Confused," died at the age of 54 on April 13. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
NFL // 23 hours ago
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
April 14 (UPI) -- Kenny Lacy, the father of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, issued an emotional message for parents, telling them to check on their kids -- the day police said his son died of an apparent suicide.
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
NFL // 3 days ago
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
April 11 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with safety Jalen Pitre, sources familiar with the deal told UPI on Friday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
NFL // 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce in recent years, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
NFL // 1 week ago
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced.
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
April 1 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to modify replay, kickoff and overtime rules, while tabling discussions about a potential ban of the tush push at their annual meeting Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla., the league announced.
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
April 1 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four for the 16th time over the last 17 tournaments, with the veteran coach's strong belief in guard Paige Bueckers aiding their latest run.
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
March 31 (UPI) -- The NFL will explore the possibility of hosting a regular season game in the Middle East, executive vice president Peter O'Reilly told reporters Monday in Palm Beach, Fla.
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
March 31 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are comfortable with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
Stanford to hire Frank Reich as interim football coach for year
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Stanford to hire Frank Reich as interim football coach for year
March 31 (UPI) -- The Stanford Cardinal agreed to hire former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich as interim football coach for one year.

Trending Stories

Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
Thorpedo Anna, Carl Spackler add to their legends in weekend horse racing
Thorpedo Anna, Carl Spackler add to their legends in weekend horse racing

Follow Us