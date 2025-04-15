Trending
April 15, 2025 / 3:22 PM

Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

By Alex Butler
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (L) and the Miami Dolphins agreed to mutually seek a trade. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (L) and the Miami Dolphins agreed to mutually seek a trade. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are attempting to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday.

Grier made the comments during a pre-draft news conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. He said that Ramsey did not ask for a trade or for a salary adjustment, but the Dolphins came to the decision after weeks of internal discussions and talks with the cornerback's representatives.

"We decided it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Grier said. "These decisions aren't done quickly and not taken lightly. We spent a lot of time this off-season talking through things."

Ramsey, 30, joined the Dolphins through a 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons.

Ramsey signed a three-year, $72 million contract with the Dolphins in September. He has $24.2 million of his salary guaranteed in 2025-26. Grier said he didn't know if the Dolphins would trade Ramsey before the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Grier also didn't rule out a potential return for Ramsey, but said he already participated in discussions about a potential trade with other NFL teams.

"We feel good about where it is," Grier said. "It's never easy to replace a player like Jalen. He was a good player for us and will probably be a Hall of Famer. But for the Miami Dolphins going forward, we feel like this is the best chance to help us win, not only this year, but in the future, as well."

Kader Kohou, Elijah Campbell, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith are among the cornerbacks set to return to the Dolphins in 2025-26. The Dolphins also signed cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Artie Burns this off-season.

Grier said he has not spoken with other teams regarding a potential trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins general manager also said Hill has been in the team facility "almost every day" of this off-season.

"Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we'd consider it," Grier said of a potential Hill trade. "But as of right now, that's not anything we're pursuing."

The Dolphins have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall selection.

