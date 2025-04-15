Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver

April 15 (UPI) -- Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, says he would be a second-round pick if he played wide receiver.

Jeanty made the comments during an appearance Tuedsay on Up & Adams. The top running back prospect in the class is expected to be selected within the Top 15 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. He landed with the Dallas Cowboys in my most recent mock draft.

"I can do it all on the football field," Jeanty told host Kay Adams. "I feel like I just had different coaches bring out different aspects of my game. Hopefully, moving into the NFL, the right coach will put them all together."

Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards last season, finishing 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' NCAA record. He also totaled 23 catches for 138 yards in 2024. He scored a nation-leading 30 times.

Jeanty ran for 1,347 yards and 14 scores and caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores in 2023. He drew comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson, Steven Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker III, among others, throughout this off-season.

The former Broncos running back also was an offensive juggernaut in high school, when he played at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. Jeanty totaled 383 rushing yards, 816 receiving yards and 15 total scores during his junior campaign for the Rangers. He went off for 1,835 rushing yards, 810 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns as a senior.

"I think I would go in the second round," Jeanty said on Up and Adams, when asked about which round he would be selected in if he played wide receiver.

All 32 NFL teams were represented in some fashion at Jeanty's pro day March 26 at Boise State. Jeanty told reporters last month at the NFL scouting combine that his skills as a three-down back should translate at the next level.

He also said he wished he could have shown more of his receiving ability as a college senior.

"I was able to show that more my sophomore season," Jeanty said. "Just having a more pro-style offense, that wasn't needed of me as much [as a junior], but I definitely have a great receiving ability."

Jeanty said at the combine that it would be "dope" to be drafted by the Cowboys because he grew up in the area and had games in their practice facility when he was younger. He also said it would be "a great opportunity" to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, among other NFL franchises.