Trending
NFL
April 15, 2025 / 10:30 AM

Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty (C) is considered the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty (C) is considered the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, says he would be a second-round pick if he played wide receiver.

Jeanty made the comments during an appearance Tuedsay on Up & Adams. The top running back prospect in the class is expected to be selected within the Top 15 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. He landed with the Dallas Cowboys in my most recent mock draft.

"I can do it all on the football field," Jeanty told host Kay Adams. "I feel like I just had different coaches bring out different aspects of my game. Hopefully, moving into the NFL, the right coach will put them all together."

Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards last season, finishing 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' NCAA record. He also totaled 23 catches for 138 yards in 2024. He scored a nation-leading 30 times.

Jeanty ran for 1,347 yards and 14 scores and caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores in 2023. He drew comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson, Steven Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker III, among others, throughout this off-season.

The former Broncos running back also was an offensive juggernaut in high school, when he played at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. Jeanty totaled 383 rushing yards, 816 receiving yards and 15 total scores during his junior campaign for the Rangers. He went off for 1,835 rushing yards, 810 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns as a senior.

"I think I would go in the second round," Jeanty said on Up and Adams, when asked about which round he would be selected in if he played wide receiver.

All 32 NFL teams were represented in some fashion at Jeanty's pro day March 26 at Boise State. Jeanty told reporters last month at the NFL scouting combine that his skills as a three-down back should translate at the next level.

He also said he wished he could have shown more of his receiving ability as a college senior.

"I was able to show that more my sophomore season," Jeanty said. "Just having a more pro-style offense, that wasn't needed of me as much [as a junior], but I definitely have a great receiving ability."

Jeanty said at the combine that it would be "dope" to be drafted by the Cowboys because he grew up in the area and had games in their practice facility when he was younger. He also said it would be "a great opportunity" to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, among other NFL franchises.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
NFL // 3 hours ago
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
April 15 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck -- the father of two former NFL quarterbacks -- who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, has died, his family announced. He was 70.
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
NFL // 1 day ago
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
April 14 (UPI) -- Kenny Lacy, the father of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, issued an emotional message for parents, telling them to check on their kids -- the day police said his son died of an apparent suicide.
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
NFL // 4 days ago
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
April 11 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with safety Jalen Pitre, sources familiar with the deal told UPI on Friday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
NFL // 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce in recent years, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
NFL // 1 week ago
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced.
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
April 1 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to modify replay, kickoff and overtime rules, while tabling discussions about a potential ban of the tush push at their annual meeting Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla., the league announced.
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
April 1 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four for the 16th time over the last 17 tournaments, with the veteran coach's strong belief in guard Paige Bueckers aiding their latest run.
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
NFL // 2 weeks ago
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
March 31 (UPI) -- The NFL will explore the possibility of hosting a regular season game in the Middle East, executive vice president Peter O'Reilly told reporters Monday in Palm Beach, Fla.
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
March 31 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are comfortable with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trending Stories

Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83

Follow Us