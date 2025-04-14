Kyren Lacy's father shares message for parents after NFL Draft prospect's death

April 14 (UPI) -- Kenny Lacy, the father of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, issued an emotional message for parents, telling them to check on their kids -- the day police said his son died of an apparent suicide.

"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you," Lacy wrote Sunday on Facebook. "Don't be cool with 'I'm alright, or I'm good,' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible. Don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.

"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it. Check on your kids mental!"

Lacy's attorney and the LSU athletic department confirmed his death Sunday. A report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, obtained by NOLA.com, WBRZ and ESPN, said that the 24-year-old led police on a car chase that started Saturday night.

The chase ended with Lacy crashing. Officers said they discovered Lacy had shot himself after they removed him from his car.

Lacy was arrested in January on charges related to his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run Dec. 17 in Lafourche Parish, La., and resulted in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. He was released on $151,000 bond and was set to have his case heard before a grand jury on Monday.

The former Tigers wide receiver declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the crash. Lacy previously was considered a Top 15 wide receiver prospect and had a fourth-round projection.

Lacy, who faced charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, participated in LSU's pro day March 26 in Baton Rouge, La.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.

