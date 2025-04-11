Trending
NFL
April 11, 2025 / 11:15 AM

Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco

By Alex Butler
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.

Flacco's agency, JL Sports Agency, said the pact is for one year and $4 million, but can reach a maximum value of $13 million if he reaches incentives.

Flacco will join a Browns quarterbacks room that includes Kenny Picket and Deshaun Watson.

Watson is expected to miss significant time because of an Achilles injury.

The Browns ranked 28th in passing touchdowns and 22nd in passing yards last season. They ranked 22nd or worse in passing yards in five of the last six seasons. Their best season during that span was in 2023, when they totaled the 19th-most passing yards while Flacco was on their roster.

The move to sign Flacco came a day after Watson made comments in a video posted to his Instagram account. saying he expects to be "way better" than he was during his Pro Bowl years while with the Houston Texans.

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in 2022, is to make $46 million over each of the next two seasons. But that future is murky based on his injury history, underperformance and recent comments from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who said last week that the Browns took a "big swing-and-miss" by acquiring Watson.

Flacco is now expected to top the Browns depth chart at quarterback. The 17-year-veteran, who was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 while with the Browns, completed 65.3% of his throws for 1,761 yards, 12 scores and seven interceptions over eight appearances last season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Flacco, 40, completed 61.7% of his throws for 45,697 yards, 257 scores and 162 interceptions over the first 196 appearances of his NFL career. He is 105-86 as a starter. Flacco also owns a 10-6 postseason record, including his 2012-13 Super Bowl winning run with the Baltimore Ravens.

