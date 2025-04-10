Trending
NFL
April 10, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) says he expects to be "way better" than he was earlier in his career, despite a lack of recent production. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) says he expects to be "way better" than he was earlier in his career, despite a lack of recent production. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce over the last three seasons, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.

Watson made the comments in a video he posted to his Instagram account. The footage shows the veteran quarterback working out at the Browns facility.

"Everyone is doubting me," Watson said. "Everyone don't believe in me. Everyone don't think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe, [with] the work that I put in, that I believe in myself.

"The peace I've been channeling in these last couple months, I know I'm gonna be way better than before."

Related

Watson's post came a week after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters that the franchise made a mistake when they agreed to acquire Watson in a 2022 trade with the Houston Texans.

The Browns gave up six NFL Draft picks, including three first-round selections in that deal. They then gave Watson, who was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

"We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun," Haslam said last week at the league's annual meeting. "We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

"Listen, I've said this I think numerous times. The Deshaun Watson [trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with [co-owner] Dee Haslam and I. So hold us accountable."

Watson, who underwent a repair of his ruptured right Achilles in January, was wearing a boot over his right foot in the video he posted to Instagram. He is expected to miss significant time -- potentially the entire season -- in 2025-26.

Watson, 29, also posted photos from a workouts in March and on April 1, a day after Haslam's comments.

"Maybe, if I weren't built for this, I'd let it phase me," he wrote for the caption on the latter Instagram post.

The Browns restructured Watson's contract in each of the last three off-seasons. He is set to make $46 million over each of the next two seasons, the final two years of the pact.

"The performances comes when your back is against the wall. ... You dont have pretty much anything to lose," Watson said. "I feel like that's where I'm at right now."

The Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, have shown off-season interest in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, among other quarterbacks in the draft class.

Latest Headlines

New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
NFL // 6 days ago
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced.
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban
April 1 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to modify replay, kickoff and overtime rules, while tabling discussions about a potential ban of the tush push at their annual meeting Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla., the league announced.
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
NFL // 1 week ago
Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuels another UConn Final Four fun
April 1 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four for the 16th time over the last 17 tournaments, with the veteran coach's strong belief in guard Paige Bueckers aiding their latest run.
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL to explore possibility of regular season game in Middle East
March 31 (UPI) -- The NFL will explore the possibility of hosting a regular season game in the Middle East, executive vice president Peter O'Reilly told reporters Monday in Palm Beach, Fla.
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
NFL // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Steelers 'comfortable' with Mason Rudolph as starting quarterback
March 31 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are comfortable with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
Stanford to hire Frank Reich as interim football coach for year
NFL // 1 week ago
Stanford to hire Frank Reich as interim football coach for year
March 31 (UPI) -- The Stanford Cardinal agreed to hire former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich as interim football coach for one year.
Miami Dolphins plan to 'move forward' with Tyreek Hill, despite trade speculation
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins plan to 'move forward' with Tyreek Hill, despite trade speculation
March 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to "move forward" with Tyreek Hill on their roster, despite the wide receiver recently fueling speculation about a potential trade, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Buffalo Bills, CB Christian Benford agree to $76M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Buffalo Bills, CB Christian Benford agree to $76M extension
March 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with cornerback Christian Benford, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Saturday.
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
NFL // 1 week ago
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
March 27 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots safety Matt Stevens, who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2002, has died, his family announced. He was 51.
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
March 24 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, agent Glenn Schwartzman told UPI on Monday. Slye's agreement with the Titans is for one year.

Trending Stories

Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters

Follow Us