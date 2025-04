The New England Patriots traded QB Joe Milton to Dallas to be Dak Prescott's (shown) primary backup. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced. Milton confirmed the trade on his Instagram account. The Patriots agreed to give up a fifth round pick in this year's draft as part of the deal. Advertisement

He is slated to be the primary backup for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been plagued by a series of injuries over the past several seasons.

Milton was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly became known for a strong passing arm and an uncanny ability to turn broken plays into positive yardage ones.

He had a breakout performance in Week 18 of the 2024 season when he threw for 241 yards by completing 22 of 29 passes, or nearly 76% of his attempts in a win against the Buffalo Bills. He also ran for 216 yards and a touchdown, and fumbled once.

While the win was good for his team, it dropped the Patriots from the first draft slot in this year's draft to the fourth.

Milton played his college football at Michigan and Tennessee.