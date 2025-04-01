Auriemma's '100,000%' belief in Paige Bueckers fuel's another UConn Final Four fun

UConn's guard Paige Bueckers scored 31 points in a blowout victory over USC on Monday in Spokane, Wash. Photo by Meg Kelly/UConn Athletics

April 1 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies advanced to the Final Four for the 16th time over the last 17 tournaments, with the veteran coach's strong belief in guard Paige Bueckers aiding their latest run. The National Player of the Year candidate scored 31 points, with 18 in the second half of the dominant 78-61 Elite Eight victory over the top-seeded USC Trojans (31-4) on Monday in Spokane, Wash. Advertisement

"I've admired that in her forever, that she believes in herself, whether you believe in her or not, and I happen believe in her 100,000%," Auriemma told reporters.

"I don't think I've ever coached someone in this generation where they have to deal with this type of scrutiny and pressure. ... For her to get all the attention she gets, have all the demands on her life, all the expectations in her life, and still be able to deliver, she's very unique."

The No. 2 Huskies (35-3) outshot the Trojans 45% to 32.8%, including a 45.5% to 21.1% advantage in 3-point percentage. They also edged the Trojans 20-12 in points off turnovers and 17-8 in fast break points and led by as many as 19 points.

The Huskies will meet the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament Friday in Tampa, Fla.

"We were built for this," Bueckers said. "Everything that we went through as a team, as individuals, we've weathered every storm that life has thrown our way.

"So why not weather another?"

Star forward Kiki Iriafen helped the Trojans earn the lead twice through the first four minutes. The Trojans used a 10-0 run to increase their advantage to 11-5 with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The Huskies then scored the final nine points of the frame and didn't trail again.

Bueckers, who scored just two points over the first 10 minutes, netted 11 in the second quarter. The Huskies used a 16-2 run to push their advantage to 21-13 less than three minutes into the quarter. They went on an 11-2 run over the final 1:40 of the first half to take a 39-25 lead at the break.

The Trojans woke up in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 21-12 to cut the deficit to five points, but Bueckers and the Huskies started the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to snatch back momentum.

They outscored the Trojans 27-18 over the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Huskies forward Sarah Strong totaled 22 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Guard Kaitlyn Chen chipped in 15 points. Trojans center Rayah Marshall totaled 23 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

Iriafen and guard Talia Von-Oelhoffen scored 10 points apiece for the Trojans, who played their second game without injured All-American guard JuJu Watkins.

Earlier Monday, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns beat the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs 58-47 to claim the third Final Four ticket. Longhorns forward Madison Booker scored a game-high 18 points. Guard Rori Harmon chipped in 13 points for the Longhorns (35-3).

Guard Hailey Van Lith totaled 17 points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs (34-4).

The Longhorns will face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3) in the first Final Four matchup at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Tampa. The Huskies will take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins (34-2) at 9:30 p.m. Friday in Tampa. Those games will air on ESPN.

The winner will meet in the national title game at 3 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. That game will air on ABC.