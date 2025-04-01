Trending
NFL
April 1, 2025 / 12:09 PM

NFL expands replay assist, tweaks kickoffs and overtime, tables tush push ban

By Alex Butler
NFL referees will be allowed to use an expanded replay assist system in 2025-26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 3 | NFL referees will be allowed to use an expanded replay assist system in 2025-26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 1 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to modify replay, kickoff and overtime rules, while tabling discussions about a potential ban of the tush push at their annual meeting Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla., the league announced.

Owners also agreed to postpone discussions on changes to onside kicks and playoff seeding.

A competition committee proposal regarding kickoffs was adjusted and split into two votes. An approved amendment will change the touchback stipulation, letting teams start possessions on the 35-yard line instead of the 30-yard line, and make other dynamic kickoff rules -- instituted in 2024 -- permanent.

Another amendment, which would allow kicking teams to declare an onside kick at any time during a game if they are trailing -- instead of only in the fourth quarter -- and called for alignment changes, was tabled until the league's May meeting.

Owners approved aligning regular-season and postseason overtime rules, allowing both teams the opportunity to possess the ball regardless of the outcome of the first possession. The original proposal, which was for an expanded 15-minute overtime period, was amended so that the period will remain 10 minutes long.

A competition committee proposal to expand instant replay usage for advising officials when clear and obvious video evidence is available also was approved. The system can be used to reverse flags, but is not allowed for use to enforce penalties when a flag is not initially thrown.

A proposal from the Detroit Lions, calling to eliminate automatic first downs as penalties imposed for defensive holding and illegal contact, failed to pass.

Owners agreed to approve a proposal that will grant playoff teams two more players to return from injured reserve spots in the postseason and to use point differential as a third tiebreaker on waiver claims.

The tush push ban -- a measure aimed at prohibiting offensive players from pushing teammates who receive a snap while lined up directly behind the snapper, immediately at the snap -- will be discussed again at the league's May meeting.

The spring meeting will be held May 20 and 21 in Minneapolis.

