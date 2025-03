Frank Reich coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 through 2022. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Stanford Cardinal agreed to hire former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich as interim football coach for one year. Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and On3.com about the move Monday. Reich, 63, was fired 11 games into his 2023 stint with the Panthers. He did not coach last season. Advertisement

The Cardinal fired former coach Troy Taylor last week after reports emerged about his alleged mistreatment of staff members.

Taylor led the Cardinal to matching 3-9 records in each of the last two seasons. He replaced David Shaw, who went 96-54 over 12 years as coach. Shaw, the passing game coordinator for the Detroit Lions, resigned in 2022.

The Cardinal will face Hawaii in the season opener Aug. 23 in Honolulu.