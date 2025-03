Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (R) fueled trade speculation with several posts Sunday on X. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins plan to "move forward" with Tyreek Hill on their roster, despite the wide receiver recently fueling speculation about a potential trade, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel made the comments when he met with reporters at the NFL's annual owners meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. Advertisement

"We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins," McDaniel said, according to the South Florid Sun Sentinel. "I have no reason to think otherwise."

Hill, who restructured his contract in August to receive the most fully guaranteed money ever for an NFL wide receiver -- at the time -- capped a disappointing 2024-25 campaign by telling reporters he wanted "out" of Miami. He later reversed course, apologized and said he wanted to stay with the team.

But on Sunday, Hill again fueled trade speculation. He first commented with a smiley face emoji on an X post asking fans if they would be open to trading Tyreek Hill. He then posted two peace sign emojis, including one on a post speculating that he could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said earlier this off-season that Hill has not formally requested a trade. McDaniel has not spoke with the wide receiver since his posting spree on X.

"Tyreek's known for whatever antics on social media," McDaniel said.

McDaniel also told reporters that he would support Hill being voted as a team captain for the fourth consecutive season and would see the move as a "healthy evolution."

"I think in that scenario, I would be pumped if he was voted captain," McDaniel said, according to the Palm Beach Post. "Because I think that Tyreek, being accountable for who he is as a competitor and what he's learned from in his journey, I think that means that his teammates have seen him completely."

Hill, who underwent off-season wrist surgery, totaled 959 receiving yards and six scores over 17 starts last season after logging a combined 3,509 receiving yards and 22 scores between his 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

The 31-year-old All-Pro is to make about $28 million in 2025. The Dolphins could clear about $36 million off his cap hit of nearly $52 million in 2026 by releasing the wide receiver next off-season.