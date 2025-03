Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) appeared in 39 games over the last three seasons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with cornerback Christian Benford, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Saturday. Benford, 24, appeared in 39 games for the Bills over the last three seasons. He entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He totaled a career-high 64 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack over 15 starts last season. Benford totaled five interceptions through his first three seasons.

Pro Football Focus gave Benford the fourth-best defensive rating among cornerbacks who played at least 50% of 1,204 snaps in 2024-25. He received the second-best tackle rating and fourth-best coverage rating among those players.

Benford tied for the eighth-best defensive rating among qualifying cornerbacks in 2023-24. He received the fourth-best tackle rating and 10th-best coverage rating.