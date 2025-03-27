Trending
March 27, 2025 / 2:57 PM

Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51

By Alex Butler
Safety Matt Stevens spent time with the Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Safety Matt Stevens spent time with the Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots safety Matt Stevens, who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2002, has died, his family announced. He was 51.

Stevens' family said in an obituary that the Durham resident died March 20, but did not provide a cause of death. A memorial service for Stevens will be held Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Stevens starred at Appalachian State before becoming a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 1996 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.

"Condolences to the friends and family of two-time Appalachian State football All-American, Super Bowl champion and App State Athletics Hall of Fame member Matt Stevens," Appalachian State said in a statement.

The veteran defensive back totaled 301 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and a sack over 108 career appearances.

Stevens totaled a career-high six interceptions and eight passes defensed in 1999 while with Washington. He spent the 2003 campaign, his final season, with the Texans.

Four years later, Stevens was involved in a motorcycle accident, broke his spinal cord and was paralyzed from the waist down.

He is survived by his daughter, Cassidie, and son Colin.

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

