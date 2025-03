Kicker Joey Slye appeared in 17 games last season for the New England Patriots. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, agent Glenn Schwartzman told UPI on Monday. Slye's agreement with the Titans is for one year. Slye, 28, made 78.8% of his kicks over 17 appearances last season. The six-year veteran previously appeared in games for the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders. He also played for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Advertisement

Slye made a career-high 92% of his attempts in 2021, which he split with the Texans, 49ers and Commanders. He made 81.7% of his attempts through the first 95 appearances of his NFL career.

The former Virginia Tech kicker entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

The Patriots signed kicker John Parker Romo to a futures contract in January. Romo made 91.7% of his attempts over four appearances last season for the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots signed Romo to their practice squad in December after he was waived by the Vikings.

Nick Folk made 21 of 22 (95.5%) of his attempts over 14 games last season for the Titans. Folk, who joined the Titans in a 2023 trade from the Patriots, is a free agent this off-season. He told reporters in January that he wanted to return to the Titans.