Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks appeared in 10 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a two-year contract with free agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a league source told UPI on Friday. Cooks, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He initially joined the Saints as the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Advertisement

Cooks totaled 259 yards and three scores on 26 catches over 10 appearances last season. He missed a large portion of the campaign with an infection inside his right knee.

The 11-year veteran, who also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, totaled 710 catches for 9,532 yards and 60 receiving scores through his first 158 NFL appearances. Cooks eclipsed 1,000 yards in six of his 11 seasons.

He totaled a career-best 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams. He caught a career-high 90 passes in 2021 while with the Texans.

Cooks recorded a career-best nine touchdown catches in his second season with the Saints.

He will join a Saints wide receivers room that includes Chris Olave and Rasheed Shahid.