Cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to UPI on Friday. Maddox, 28, totaled 20 combined tackles and five passes defensed over 17 appearances last season for the Eagles. He joined the NFC East franchise as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Advertisement

The Detroit native signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension with the Eagles in 2021. The Eagles released Maddox earlier this month, clearing nearly $2 million in cap space.

Maddox is to join a Lions secondary that includes D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.