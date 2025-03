Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will appear in the Starz drama-crime series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will make his acting debut in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a crime drama series on Starz, he announced Friday. "I'm so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be part of Power Book III: Raising Kanan," Jackson wrote on Instagram. Advertisement

"My character, E-Tone, is a deadly, dangerous character -- you don't want to get on his bad side!"

Jackson also included photos of himself during the cameo. He stood next to actor/rapper Joey Bada$$ in one of the photos.

The two-time NFL MVP previously spoke about being a fan of the show. He also wrote on X in 2003 that he wanted to "be in a few episodes."

The next episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will at midnight EDT Friday night.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a spinoff of the hit show Power, was released in 2021. The show, narrated and produced by 50 Cent, stars actors Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown and Malcolm Mays, among others.