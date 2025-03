Wide receiver Michael Gallup spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who was retired during the 2024-25 NFL season, the team announced Thursday. Gallup, 29, totaled 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first six seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas signed Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension in 2022, later restructured that deal and released him last off-season. Advertisement

Gallup announced his retirement from the NFL in July, just three months after he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"There is a lot of meat on that bone that I definitely gotta get back," Gallup told reporters. "I've got a lot of fire left up in me."

Gallup cited the Commanders' strong foundation as a reason he decided to join the Commanders. He said he stayed in shape last year.

Gallup will join a wide receivers room that includes Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.