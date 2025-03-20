Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career

Coco Gauff (pictured) needed just 47 minutes to dispatch Sofia Kenin in the Round of 64 at the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 20 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff unleashed blistering returns and overwhelmed fellow American Sofia Kenin with athleticism and aggression for the fastest win over her tennis career -- through a full match -- Thursday at the Miami Open. The No. 3 player in the WTA rankings needed just 47 minutes to dispatch Kenin 6-0, 6-0 on Stadium Court inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The win was the second "double-bagel" -- or 6-0, 6-0 -- victory of Gauff's career and the second such loss of Kenin's professional tennis tenure. Advertisement

"I tried my best to keep it short, but I didn't expect it to be that quick," Gauff said. "I know it was hot."

Gauff broke each of Kenin's serves in the lopsided affair. She is now 3-2 against Kenin -- who is ranked No. 46 -- through their first five career meetings, including three matchups at Grand Slams.

"We played multiple times," Gauff said. "I've lost to her before. Today I just came in here, I have my family in the crowd, it allowed me to be a bit relaxed. They're over there."

Advertisement

Gauff will face No. 62 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy or No. 51 Maria Sakkari of Greece in the Round of 32. She is looking to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time at the tournament.

Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia of France last year in the Round of 16. She lost to Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Round of 16 at the 2022 Miami Open.

Earlier Thursday, No. 40 Ashlyn Krueger of the United States upset No. 8 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-5, 2-6, 6-4 for her first career win over a Top 10 player.

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy and No. 9 Zheng Qinwen of China were among the other top women to advance Thursday morning at the Miami Open.