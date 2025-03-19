Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 19, 2025 / 1:45 PM

NFL to consider tush push ban, changes to playoff seeding

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and the Philadelphia Eagles regularly use the play widely known as "the tush push" to score touchdowns in the red zone. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and the Philadelphia Eagles regularly use the play widely known as "the tush push" to score touchdowns in the red zone. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will consider proposals to ban the tush push and for a change to playoff seeding format this off-season, the league announced Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions also proposed to eliminate automatic first downs as a penalty imposed for defensive holding and illegal contact. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed to adopt postseason overtime rules for the regular season.

Advertisement

The proposals will be considered when NFL team owners meet for the annual league meetings later this month in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Packers were the team that proposed a rule to "prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap," or the "tush push," popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related

The Eagles' proposal to adopt postseason overtime rules for the regular season would grant both teams the opportunity to possess the ball, regardless of the outcome of the initial possession.

The Lions' proposition would penalize players guilty of illegal contact beyond the 5-yard zone and defensive holding with a 5-yard penalty instead of an automatic first down.

Advertisement

The Packers' proposal includes a 10-yard penalty for the tush push.

The Lions also proposal for current playoff seeding to allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than division winners if the Wild Card team has a better regular-season record. Division winners with the conference's best record would still receive the No. 1 seed. The other seeds would be determined by records, instead of considering if they won their division or finished as a Wild Card team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also proposed a resolution to allow for some direct contact between teams and pending free agents during the three-day negotiating window leading into free agency.

Latest Headlines

Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff to be featured on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
NFL // 1 hour ago
Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff to be featured on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
March 19 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff will be featured in the next edition of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, the streaming service announced Wednesday.
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
NFL // 23 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
March 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has gone out on a high note, capping his career as part of a Super Bowl champion team.
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to long-term contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the star wide receivers confirmed on social media.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday.
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
NFL // 4 days ago
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday.
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
NFL // 5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
March 14 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back Miles Sanders agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
NFL // 5 days ago
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
March 14 (UPI) -- Ex-teammates Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence engaged in a social media spat after Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, took a swipe at the Dallas Cowboys for not being able to win a Super Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 5 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media.
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
NFL // 6 days ago
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year deal with free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agency, Vayner Sports, announced Thursday.
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
NFL // 6 days ago
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
March 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama State beats Saint Francis with last-second layup in First Four
Alabama State beats Saint Francis with last-second layup in First Four
Department of Defense scrubs Jackie Robinson military history article from website
Department of Defense scrubs Jackie Robinson military history article from website
Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani launches first homer of 2025
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement