Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be among the NFL stars featured in the upcoming season of Netflix's Quarterback. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff will be featured in the next edition of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The second season of the show, which will air in July, will feature the trio during the 2024-25 NFL campaign. The first season of Quarterback, which aired in 2023, featured Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. Advertisement

Producers were unable to find quarterbacks to feature for a second edition of Quarterback during the 2023-24 campaign.

They chose to showcase other positions during a Receiver series last year, featuring tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

According to a news release from Netflix, the new season of Quarterback will show Burrow leading a Cincinnati Bengals team "that has high expectations despite a rocky start."

The show also will show Goff and the Detroit Lions on their quest to reach the Super Bowl and Cousins during his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.