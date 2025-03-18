Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) exits the field after the Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills] in NFL action at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in November 2023. Graham officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has gone out on a high note, capping his career as part of a Super Bowl champion team. Graham announced Tuesday he has retired after playing 15 years in the NFL. Advertisement

"I could not be happier with the way my career played out, the love I've gotten, and the success the Eagles have had as an organization," Graham said during a news conference. "For real, it has been a dream come true."

Drafted out of the University of Michigan in 2010, Graham played his entire career as an Eagle, finishing as the team's third-most sack leader, with 76.5, putting him behind only Trent Cole (85.5) and Reggie White (124), while landing 475 total tackles.

Graham also played for two Super Bowl champion Philadelphia teams, first helping his squad defeat the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII before the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.

The 36-year-old Graham said he leaves the game with "no regrets."

Advertisement

The Eagles paid tribute to Graham Tuesday, posting to X that he's "one of the best to ever wear the midnight green. Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham."