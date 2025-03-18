Trending
NFL
March 18, 2025 / 1:58 PM

Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL

By Ian Stark
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) exits the field after the Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills] in NFL action at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in November 2023. Graham officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has gone out on a high note, capping his career as part of a Super Bowl champion team.

Graham announced Tuesday he has retired after playing 15 years in the NFL.

"I could not be happier with the way my career played out, the love I've gotten, and the success the Eagles have had as an organization," Graham said during a news conference. "For real, it has been a dream come true."

Drafted out of the University of Michigan in 2010, Graham played his entire career as an Eagle, finishing as the team's third-most sack leader, with 76.5, putting him behind only Trent Cole (85.5) and Reggie White (124), while landing 475 total tackles.

Graham also played for two Super Bowl champion Philadelphia teams, first helping his squad defeat the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII before the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.

The 36-year-old Graham said he leaves the game with "no regrets."

The Eagles paid tribute to Graham Tuesday, posting to X that he's "one of the best to ever wear the midnight green. Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham."

Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to long-term contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the star wide receivers confirmed on social media.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday.
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
NFL // 4 days ago
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday.
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
NFL // 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
March 14 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back Miles Sanders agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
NFL // 4 days ago
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
March 14 (UPI) -- Ex-teammates Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence engaged in a social media spat after Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, took a swipe at the Dallas Cowboys for not being able to win a Super Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 5 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media.
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
NFL // 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year deal with free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agency, Vayner Sports, announced Thursday.
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
NFL // 5 days ago
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
March 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Thursday.
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
NFL // 5 days ago
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
March 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released longtime center David Andrews, the team announced Thursday.
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
NFL // 5 days ago
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
March 13 (UPI) -- The University of Minnesota fired men's basketball coach Ben Johnson, athletic director Mark Coyle announced Thursday.
