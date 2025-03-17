Advertisement
NFL
March 17, 2025 / 7:06 AM

Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, on an average annual value basis. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, on an average annual value basis. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to long-term contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the wide receivers confirmed on social media Sunday night.

Chase accepted a four-year, $161 million pact, which includes $112 million in guarantees. Higgins agreed to a four-year deal worth $115 million. That first two years of that deal are guaranteed.

The $40.25 million average annual value of Chase's deal will make him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Chase, 25, recorded one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history in 2024, when he led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to his first All-Pro selection.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 395 catches for 5,425 yards and 46 scores through his first four seasons. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Chase was to play on the $21.8 million fifth-year of his rookie option in 2025 and on track to hit free agency next off-season.

Higgins, 26, eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of his first five seasons. He hauled in a career-best 10 touchdowns over 12 appearances in 2024. The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft totaled 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 scores through his first 70 career appearances.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins earlier this month for the second-consecutive year. He was set to make $26.2 million in 2025 and to become a free agent in 2026.

The Bengals have been relatively quiet this off-season in the free agent market, focusing most of their attention on re-signings of players from last year's roster. They now could shift to acquiring playmakers to improve their defense, which allowed the eighth-most yards in the NFL last season.

Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. and pass rushers Azeez Ojulari and Za'Darius Smith are among the top defensive free agents still available. Slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who spent the last four seasons with the Bengals, also remains unsigned.

