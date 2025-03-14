Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons (R) totaled 52.5 sacks through his first four seasons. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Ex-teammates Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence engaged in a social media spat after Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, took a swipe at the Dallas Cowboys for not being able to win a Super Bowl. The argument, which went viral, started Friday night when a Seahawks fan posted a video of Lawrence doing an interview. Advertisement

"Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home," Lawrence told Hawk Blogger. "Made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here."

Lawrence spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 61.5 sacks, 97 tackles for a loss, 21 forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed, eight fumble recoveries two interceptions and two touchdowns over the first 141 appearances of his career.

He agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Parsons, who joined the Cowboys in 2021 and is negotiating for a lucrative pact with the NFC East franchise, took to X to respond to Lawrence's jab.

"This what rejection and envy look like," the four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro wrote. "This some clown [expletive]."

Lawrence responded by questioning Parsons' priorities. The Cowboys are 1-3 in the postseason since Parsons joined the team. They were 3-6 during Lawrence's tenure.

They won their last Super Bowl title in 1995-96.

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth," Lawrence wrote. "Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

Several other athletes and people associated with the league commented on and shared the posts, including former Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston, who recently signed with the New York Giants.

"I thought it was brotherhood over everything," Golston wrote less than an hour after posting a series of sad emojis as a reply to the Parsons-Lawrence spat.