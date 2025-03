Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt totaled 904 yards from scrimmage and seven scores over 13 games last season. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday. Hunt totaled 904 yards from scrimmage -- his highest total since 2020 -- over 13 appearances for the Chiefs last season. He also scored seven times. The eight-year veteran, who initially joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, reunited with the franchise in September. Advertisement

Hunt, an All-Pro as a rookie, totaled 7,230 yards from scrimmage and 64 touchdowns over the first 104 appearances of his NFL career. He totaled 2,984 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Chiefs.

The second year of that run ended with his release from the team after a video surfaced showing him kicking and shoving a woman. Hunt went on to spend the next five seasons with the Cleveland Browns before his reunion with the Chiefs.

Hunt will return to a Chiefs running backs room that also includes Isiah Pacheco, Carson Steele, Keontay Ingram and former San Francisco 49ers ball carrier Elijah Mitchell, who signed with the team earlier this week.