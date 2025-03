Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick totaled 394 yards and three scores on 33 catches last season. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday. Patrick totaled 394 yards and three touchdowns on 33 catches over 16 appearances last season for the Lions. He missed the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with injuries.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound pass catcher spent his first six seasons with the Denver Broncos. He was released before the 2024-25 season and signed with the Lions practice squad in August.

Patrick, 31, totaled 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 scores over his the first 71 appearances of his NFL career. He caught 51 passes for a career-high 742 yards and six touchdowns over 15 starts for the Broncos in 2020. He followed that season with a 53-catch, 734-yard, five-score campaign in 2021.

Patrick will play alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, among others.