NFL
March 14, 2025 / 9:48 AM

Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders

By Alex Butler
The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders (6) on Tuesday. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
The Carolina Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders (6) on Tuesday. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back Miles Sanders agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and KPRC2 Houston about the agreement Friday.

Sanders would join a backfield that includes Javonte Williams, who agreed to a one-year deal earlier this week. The Carolina Panthers released Sanders on Tuesday.

Sanders, who had two years remaining on his $25 million contract, joined the Panthers on a four-year deal in 2023. He struggled to secure his starting role, which he eventually lost to Chuba Hubbard. Sanders, 27, totaled a career-low 205 yards and two scores on 55 carries in 2024.

The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft eclipsed 900 yards from scrimmage during each of his first four seasons in the league, which he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He eclipsed 1,000 yards and scored at least six touchdowns in three of those seasons.

Rico Dowdle, who led the Cowboys with 1,079 rushing yards and 1,328 yards from scrimmage last season, agreed to a deal with the Panthers this week and is expected to be a backup to Hubbard.

Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis are the other running backs under contract with the Cowboys, who totaled the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season.

