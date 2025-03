1 of 5 | Quarterback Mac Jones started seven games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with free agent quarterback Mac Jones. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Wednesday. The pact has a maximum value of $11.5 million. Jones is expected to play a backup role to 49ers starter Brock Purdy. Advertisement

Jones, 26, was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. They declined the $25.6 million fifth-year option of his rookie contract a month later.

The No. 15 overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft started the 2024-25 campaign as a backup to Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence.

He appeared in two games through the first nine weeks of the season and assumed the starting role in Week 10 when Lawrence was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Jones completed 65.3% of his throws for 1,672 yards, eight scores and eight interceptions over 10 appearances for the Jaguars. He started seven games.

The four-year veteran completed 65.9% of his throws for 10,590 yards, 54 scores and 44 interceptions through his first 52 career appearances. He achieved career-highs with a 67.6% completion percentage, 3,801 yards, and 22 scores in 2021, earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.