Linebacker Josh Uche (L) was a second-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Thursday. Uche, 26, split last season with the Chiefs and New England Patriots. He entered the league as a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded Uche to the Chiefs in October. Advertisement

Uche totaled 23 combined tackles and two sacks over 13 appearances last season. He logged a career-high 11.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss over 15 appearances in 2022 for the Patriots.

The five-year veteran signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Patriots last off-season.

Uche's agreement came amid a string of departures from the Eagles' defense, which was instrumental in their 40-6 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs. They lost linebacker Oren Burks, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers and defensive linemen Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency.

They also traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and released cornerback James Bradberry. The Eagles retained linebacker Zach Baun with a three-year, $51 million deal.

Veteran linebacker Brandon Graham, who is contemplating retirement, remains a free agent.