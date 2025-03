Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) appeared in 23 games for the New Orleans Saints between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year deal with free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agency, Vayner Sports, announced Thursday. Yiadom appeared in 17 games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He matched his career-high with 46 combined tackles. He also logged six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Advertisement

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender entered the league as a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded twice through his first four seasons. Yiadom signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the 49ers last off-season. He split joined the Saints for an initial tenure in 2022 after being waived by the Houston Texans.

Yiadom totaled 204 combined tackles, 32 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a tackle for a loss over the first 104 appearances of his career. He earned a career-best 10 starts in 2020 for the New York Giants. Yiadom started 13 games over the last two seasons between his time with the Saints and 49ers.

Pro Football Focus gave Yiadom the 86th-best defensive rating among cornerbacks who were active for at least 20% of 1,206 snaps last season. He received the 29th-highest run defense grade and 47th- best tackling grade among cornerbacks.

Yiadom earned the 12th-best defensive grade among cornerbacks with that snap minimum in 2023. He received the 15th-best coverage grade that season.

The Saints, who lost cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency, agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract earlier this week with free agent safety Justin Reid. Their defensive backfield also will include safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Defensive back Ugo Amadi, who started five games last season, remains a free agent.