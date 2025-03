Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews won two Super Bowl titles alongside quarterback Tom Brady. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released longtime center David Andrews, the team announced Thursday. Andrews, an undrafted free agent signed by the Patriots in 2015, appeared in 124 games for the AFC East franchise. He won Super Bowl rings while snapping to quarterback Tom Brady in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Advertisement

"David Andrews' career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a news release. "As a rookie free agent, David earned a starting assignment at center in his NFL debut, a position he anchored for the next decade.

"His leadership, work ethic, and dedication to the team earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who elected him as an eight-time team captain. The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated."

Andrews, 32, was limited to four games last season because of a shoulder injury. Andrews was among the longest-tenured Patriots players, matching long snapper Joe Cardona's 10-year run with the team.

The Patriots, who signed Andrews to a two-year, $12 million restructured contract extension in May, will clear $2.6 million in cap space by releasing the veteran offensive lineman.

"David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come," Kraft said.