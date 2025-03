1 of 5 | The New York Jets traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced. The Chargers announced the deal Wednesday night. A source familiar with the contract said the deal is for one year and worth up to $6 million. Advertisement

Williams, who initially joined the Chargers as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, split last season with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams returned from a torn ACL and totaled 298 yards and a score over 18 games last season. The eight-year veteran logged 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 receiving sores over his first 106 career appearances.

Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards twice during his previous seven-year stint with the Chargers. He caught 76 passes for a career-best 1,146 yards and nine scores over 16 games in 2021.

The Chargers signed Williams to a three-year, $60 million extension the next off-season. They later restructured that deal and released Williams before the 2024-25 campaign. Williams signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets last March. The Jets traded the 6-foot-4 playmaker to the Steelers in November.