Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 13, 2025 / 2:20 PM

Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Running back Raheem Mostert scored an NFL-high 21 touchdowns in 2023, but was relegated to a backup role in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Running back Raheem Mostert scored an NFL-high 21 touchdowns in 2023, but was relegated to a backup role in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media.

Mostert, 32, spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 439 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over 13 games while relegated to a backup role last season.

Advertisement

The Dolphins, who signed Mostert to a to a two-year, $5.6 million contract in 2023 and restructured that deal last off-season, released the veteran running back in February.

The 10-year veteran totaled a career-high 1,187 yards from scrimmage and league-best 21 touchdowns in 2023 en route to the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Mostert totaled 3,791 rushing yards, 899 receiving yards and 42 total touchdowns over the first 103 appearances of his NFL career. He is set to play for the eighth different team of his career, including practice squad stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is now set to join a Raiders offense led by quarterback Geno Smith, who was acquired this week in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier and Isaiah Spiller are among the other running backs on the Raiders roster.

Advertisement

Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, who led the Raiders with 420 and 311 rushing yards, respectively, in 2024, remain free agents.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
NFL // 3 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year deal with free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agency, Vayner Sports, announced Thursday.
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
NFL // 4 hours ago
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
March 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Thursday.
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
NFL // 4 hours ago
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
March 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released longtime center David Andrews, the team announced Thursday.
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
NFL // 6 hours ago
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
March 13 (UPI) -- The University of Minnesota fired men's basketball coach Ben Johnson, athletic director Mark Coyle announced Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers reunite with wide receiver Mike Williams
NFL // 7 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers reunite with wide receiver Mike Williams
March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
NFL // 8 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
March 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with free agent quarterback Mac Jones.
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million pact with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to retire from NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to retire from NFL
March 12 (UPI) -- Veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce will retire from the NFL after nine years, he announced Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with Kenneth Gainwell, the free agent running back confirmed on social media.
Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Damar Hamlin
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Damar Hamlin
March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract extension with veteran safety Damar Hamlin, the team announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement