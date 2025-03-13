Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal

Running back Raheem Mostert scored an NFL-high 21 touchdowns in 2023, but was relegated to a backup role in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media. Mostert, 32, spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 439 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over 13 games while relegated to a backup role last season.

The Dolphins, who signed Mostert to a to a two-year, $5.6 million contract in 2023 and restructured that deal last off-season, released the veteran running back in February.

The 10-year veteran totaled a career-high 1,187 yards from scrimmage and league-best 21 touchdowns in 2023 en route to the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Mostert totaled 3,791 rushing yards, 899 receiving yards and 42 total touchdowns over the first 103 appearances of his NFL career. He is set to play for the eighth different team of his career, including practice squad stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is now set to join a Raiders offense led by quarterback Geno Smith, who was acquired this week in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier and Isaiah Spiller are among the other running backs on the Raiders roster.



Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, who led the Raiders with 420 and 311 rushing yards, respectively, in 2024, remain free agents.