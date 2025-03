Wide receiver Van Jefferson (bottom) totaled 276 yards and two scores on 24 catches over 17 appearances last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with free agent wide receiver Van Jefferson, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Wednesday. Jefferson, 28, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He totaled 276 yards and two scores on 24 catches over 17 appearances. The five-year veteran split his 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. Advertisement

Jefferson, a second-round pick by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft, totaled 137 catches for 1,876 yards and 12 scores through his first 78 career appearances. He hauled in 50 catches for a career-best 802 yards and six scores over 17 starts in 2021 for the Rams, who went on to win a Super Bowl that postseason.

He is set to join a wide receivers room that includes Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks, among others.

A league sourced told UPI on Tuesday that Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the Titans with nine receiving scores last season, agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who totaled 390 yards and 39 catches last season for the Titans, remains a free agent.