Running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) totaled 1,906 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores over his first 66 appearances in the NFL. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with Kenneth Gainwell, the free agent running back confirmed on social media. Gainwell spent the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 1,906 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores over his first 66 career appearances. Advertisement

He reached the agreement days after the Steelers lost starting running back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Harris led the Steelers with 1,326 yards from scrimmage, including 1,043 rushing yards, over 17 starts last season. The Steelers ranked 11th in rushing yards in 2024-25.

Jaylen Warren enters the off-season as the Steelers' top running back. He totaled 653 yards from scrimmage and a team-high seven touchdowns over 15 appearances in 2024-25. Warren totaled a career-high 1,154 yards from scrimmage and four scores over 17 appearances in 2023-24.