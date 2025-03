Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi totaled 41 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million pact with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement, which includes $8 million guaranteed, on Wednesday. The Steelers released Ogunjobi earlier this week, saving about $7 million in cap space with that move. Advertisement

Ogunjobi, 30, appeared in 48 games for the Steelers over the last three seasons. The third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ogunjobi totaled 41 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks last season. He logged 49 combined tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and a career-high seven sacks over 16 starts in 2021 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive linemen totaled 361 combined tackles, 56 tackles for a loss, 27.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the first 124 appearances of his career.

The Steelers signed Ogunjobi to a three-year, $28.7 million contract extension in 2023.